BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–West Virginia’s Christmas City unveiled a new mural dedicated to everything everyone knows and loves about Bluefield.

The mural which spans across the Cox building was thanks to the Shott Foundation, City Board Members, City Representatives, and Charleston artist Blake Wheeler.

It features the East River Mountain Overlook, the Bluefield Beavers, and Big Blue.

Cecil Marson, the City Manager says he’s elated this project is open for everyone to see.

“I love this city it symbolizes everything great about Bluefield. I’m kind of pumped because at six o’clock tonight we start the Christmas tree lighting so it’s going to be an awesome day in Bluefield but I’m so happy and I hope the families and kids and all the visitors come see it and get a chance to enjoy it too and I hope they’re happy as well.”

Marson added they chose Wheeler out of about ten artists who submitted work.