City of Bluefield plans upgrades for Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Upgrades will be coming soon to Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, WV.

It includes installing new LED lighting, an audio and PA system, and handrails for stadium seating. Kerry Stauffer, City Engineer with the City of Bluefield hopes that with these upgrades, the city can reach its goal of hosting the Super Six, which is the West Virginia State High School Football Championship game.

He talked about another reason why they are providing upgrades.

“We’re also hosting two colleges, universities, and two high schools and some middle schools. We’re just very proud of the facility. I think people are happy with it and enjoy watching some games,” Stauffer said.

The upgrades are expected to be completed before the start of this upcoming Football season in August of 2022