PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Calling all Princeton business owners, a special holiday contest was announced.

The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission is hosting a special contest for Princeton businesses this holiday season. Princeton business owners can enter the contest where they will decorate their storefront and be judged for a cash prize. Several categories are open and have cash prizes, so all are welcome to join.

An independent judge will be selected and will judge the decorations based on creativity, theme, execution, and attractiveness.

First place will receive a $500 cash prize, second place will receive $250 and third place will receive $125. The People’s Choice category winner is determined by the people’s choice; use your smart phone to vote on Facebook for your favorite storefront to win People’s Choice.

Visit the City of Princeton’s Facebook page to view stores to vote on.

The City will post entries to vote for on Facebook until December 15, 2023. The People’s Choice category will tally the likes of each posted decoration after 12 p.m. on December 21, 2023.

To register your business, email or text “Make it Sparkle” to c.mabe@princetonwv.gov or (304) 920-5796. Include your business name, business address, and a good quality photo of your decorated storefront.