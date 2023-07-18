PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton made an accomplishment by being able to maintain their Class 2 ISO rating.

Fire Chief Matt Mould of the Princeton Fire Department announced this accomplishment on July 17, 2023. The Princeton Fire Department has maintained this ISO Rating of 2 since 2016 and has continued to maintain this level of expertise.

This rating is beneficial to the city and the public because many insurance companies offer lower premiums based on the ISO of your fire department.

“Achieving and maintaining an ISO Rating of 2 requires education, continued training, and the

dedication of our local fire fighters. This is also evidence of the City’s commitment to provide its

citizens and businesses with a safe community. We are very proud of the hard work that has been put in toward maintaining this Class 2 rating for the past 7 years,” said Princeton Fire Chief Matt Mould.