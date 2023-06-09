BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The City Ambassador for the City of Bluefield, Marie Blackwell, is calling it a career in the Mountain State.

June 9, 2023, was her last day serving the City of Bluefield. Blackwell is originally from the Washington D.C. area but her husband, a United States Marine, is originally from Bluefield and moved to the area in the 1970’s. Blackwell worked in the medical field when she first moved to WV but then found herself as the Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Then the City of Bluefield came calling to be their ambassador.

Blackwell stated that it’s been a wonderful experience living in Bluefield.