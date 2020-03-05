Clarksburg Police investigating missing person situation

by: Rodney Lamp

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Holyfield

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating a missing person situation.

Courtesy: Missing in West Virginia Facebook page

According to Chief Mark Kiddy, police are involved in an ongoing investigation into Anthony Holyfield, who went missing in December.

Holyfield was last seen at his mother’s home in the area of Maple View apartments.

Holyfield is listed as 5’9″ tall and 195 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 28-years-old, as of the time of his disappearance.

Holyfield has tattoos on his right arm, left cheek, eyebrows, under his right eye and on his hands and fingers. Both of his ears are pierced.

Holyfield was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white tank top and orange slider shoes.

Anyone with information on Holyfield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department at tip line at 304-624-1625.

