BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Five days after announcing his retirement as Chairman of the Board for Murray Energy, Robert E. Murray passed away early today in his early 80s, according to a highly placed source within the West Virginia coal industry.

Murray was known throughout the Ohio Valley as a coal miner, mining engineer, company founder, job creator, and philanthropist.

The late coal CEO only recently filed for black lung benefits, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen.