Coal Miner killed in Marshall County mine

Local News

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Marshall County W.VA (WTRF)- A West Virginia coal miner was killed yesterday at the Murray Energy Marshall County mine near Moundsville, West Virginia.

According to the Marshall County medical examiner Raymond L. Starkey, 21, was killed after an accident happened between the beltline and the mine wall.

The accident occurred around 4:30 PM.

United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement

Our safety experts are on the scene, working with the UMWA Local Union 1638 Safety Committee, the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, and the company to determine exactly what happened. We will not rest until we know the circumstances of Brother Starkey’s death, so that we can prevent something like this from ever happening again. I ask every mining family, indeed every American family, to lift up the Starkey family in your prayers this holiday season

Cecil E. Roberts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman"

Kick-off new year with parade in Lewisburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kick-off new year with parade in Lewisburg"