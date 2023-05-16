WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Businesses are booming at local shops and eateries thanks to The Coalfields Expressway

In West Virginia, the Coalfields Expressway will stretch around 65 miles long.

Local businesses are receiving much more traffic than they had in the past. More tourists are showing up on their doorstep.

Jason Mullins, the co-owner of the Rebel Steakhouse in Mullens, says the more the Coalfields Expressway expands, so will business.

“This highway progress more into the county. We are going to see more areas open up to the traffic coming in from the highway.” said Mullins.

The Coalfields Expressway is set to finish in 2026. Mullins adds he expects local businesses to flourish even further.