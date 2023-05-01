BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – College bound students face a big decision.

May 1st is National College Decision Day. It is the deadline to submit formal acceptance to attend college.

It’s also the day to put down a deposit to attend the university of your choice.

Kent Gamble, Dean of Enrollment Services at WVU Tech, says this is an exciting time to see who will join the Golden Bear family.

“It’s fortunate that our WVU brand is being recognized not only in-state, out-of-state, but internationally. We’re fortunate to bring students in and help with our student enrollment. It gives a great opportunity for our students to learn about other students from outside the state of West Virginia as well as internationally,” Gamble said.

Gamble said he’s hoping to see at least 400 students enroll at WVU Tech for the fall semester.