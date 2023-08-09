How to get your new dog acquainted with your yard

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Come celebrate ‘DOGust’ on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. for an adoption event that you do not want to miss!

Pet Supplies Plus has partnered up with Hills Science Diet and Kong to bring you the DOGust birthday bash. Must Love Dogs Rescue and Rehabilitation will be attending and bringing their own adoptable dogs.

The first 30 customers will receive a free goodie bag for their dog. August is also recognized as Clear the Shelters month.

There will be a variety of food vendors such as Beckley Sno Biz and Cast Iron Smokers food trucks.