CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Community members are invited to a Christmas dinner that will be held at Crab Orchard Baptist Church.

The dinner will be at Crab Orchard Baptist Church Church Activities Building 1501 Robert C. Byrd Drive; Crab Orchard, West Virginia on Saturday, December 23, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come to the church and enjoy themselves, and the dinner is free. Handicapped parking can be found on the upper 2-Lane side of the building.

Bring your friends, family members, or neighbors who might spend Christmas alone, and enjoy a Christmas dinner with the community.