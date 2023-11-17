ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – There was a ‘buzz’ going around Concord University.

The annual Mercer County Reading Bee was buzzing around the Athens Campus.

Tazewell and Mercer County Schools hosted the annual Reading Bee Project at Concord University. The reading bee consisted of multiple levels and activities to judge reading and comprehension skills.

One local school is continuing their legacy, in honor of their late teacher. Students at Oakvale Elementary told 59News some of their favorite activities.

“Vocabulary, which is the meaning of words, reading skills like figurative language and correct punctuation,” said Parker Cottle, a student at Oakvale Elementary.

The winners of the Reading Bee were Oakvale for Oral Presentation, Athens for Skills, Athens for Vocabulary, Straley for Comprehension and the Overall Winner went to Athens Elementary School.