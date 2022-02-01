Concord University brings back their Groundhog Breakfast Celebration

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– It’s almost time to know if we’ll get an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter.

Concord University will hold its annual Groundhog Breakfast on campus for community members on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic Concord has been able to host this event.

Vice President of Advancement, Sarah Turner detailed how they receive Concord Charlie’s predictions.

“He only communicates with the president of the university. So, Dr. Boggess will be speaking with him at some point. Probably early in the morning and then will relay his prediction to us but we don’t see him or know where he’s at. He’s at some undisclosed location and he only talks to the President,” Turner said.

Spaces are still open for the groundhog breakfast, to find out how to register, visit www.concord.edu/groundhog.