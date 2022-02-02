Concord University celebrates 42nd Groundhog Day Breakfast

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Bright and early Wednesday morning, people gathered at Concord University to hear if Concord Charlie would predict an early spring.

This was the 42nd Groundhog Day Breakfast. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Concord Charlie only gives his prediction to the University’s President, Kendra Boggess, every year. This year was no different however, Boggess was not on campus.

Vice President of Operations Dan Fitzpatrick took his place, letting everyone know Concord Charlie held a secret meeting with the president this morning ahead of her leaving. He then shared Concord Charlie’s prediction but not without some humor.

“He has in fact seen his shadow. He’s seen… In fact, what has he done?” Fitzpatrick said. “Charlie, in fact, has NOT seen his shadow. He has not seen his shadow. Charlie is predicting an early spring!”

While Concord Charlie predicted an early spring, Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow Wednesday morning meaning he believes there will be six more weeks of winter.

Of course, we can not forget about the Grand Groundhog Watcher. A new person is named every year for the past 42.

This year, Princeton Rescue Squad CEO, Stacey Kicks, is named Grand Groundhog Watcher. Hicks said holding this honor means so much to him.

His mother was a cook at Concord University and raised him and his siblings on her own. Both of Hicks’ boys graduated from Concord as well. He said what makes today special for him is the relationship between Concord University and his family.

“Especially with my mom retiring here. One of her big claims to fame was that she served, back then, Governor Rockefeller here,” Hicks said. “So, it’s a special day for me to be honored at Concord with my mom in my thoughts.”

Hicks even wore a special tie he purchased online for the big event. It was bright green and sported a picture of a groundhog with the saying “Happy Groundhog Day.” Hicks said he wore this in hopes of an early spring prediction from Concord Charlie, something that came to fruition.