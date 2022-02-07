Concord University celebrates its 150th birthday

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone.

The University is set to hold events for community members as they commemorate their 150th anniversary.

Planned events range from a book showing of Concord’s history to a President’s Ball where Concord University President Dr. Kendra Boggess will present her Presidential Excellence Awards.

Vice President of Advancement Sarah Turner said it’s great the university can hold these events during the second year of the pandemic.

“But in 2021, we, unfortunately, weren’t really able to acknowledge it at all so that makes it even more special, even more, exciting to be able to do something this year,” Turner said.

For more information about events for the 50th celebration, visit www.concord.edu/150.