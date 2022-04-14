ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network celebrated National Collegiate Recovery Day at Concord University Thursday.

Prevention and recovery organizations across Southern West Virginia come to show off their programs and give information to recovery workers looking for new ideas and students who may need help. Brandon Whitehouse, the Collegiate Recovery Coach at Concord University says it’s all about networking and sharing with one another.

“We love coming together we love helping the student body, we love networking with one another this is our pride and joy of the year.” Brandon Whitehouse, Collegiate Recovery Coach at Concord University

This is the second year Concord University hosted the National Collegiate Recovery Day event.