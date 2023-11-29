ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord Collegiate Singers and ConChords will perform an end of semester concert at Concord University.

The concert will be in the chapel at University Point on the Concord University campus on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday favorites will be included in a sing-along, and classic melodies will be featured at the concert. Jordan Stadvec directs the ensembles, and is joined by Dr. Jacob Womack.

Photo Courtesy: Concord University

Dr. Jacob Womack- Photo Courtesy: Concord University

Jordan Stadvec- Photo Courtesy: Concord University

Jordan Stadvec is Concord University’s new Choir Director. She is a Princeton native and graduated from Concord University in 2012. After graduating from Concord, she went to the University of Cincinnati: College-Conservatory of Music and earned her Masters Degree and Artist Diploma.

Ms. Stadvec has been a part of various concerts, Young Artist Programs, competitions, and played numerous roles in productions. In addition, she has experience as a collaborative pianist, taught piano and voice, and directed ensembles.

Dr. Jacob Womack teaches multiple courses including, music history, introduction to music, applied piano, group piano, and elementary music education, and became a Concord University faculty member in 2013. He is the universities carillonneur, and is the music program’s collaborative pianist.

He received a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree in Piano Performance from West Virginia University, a Masters of Music in Piano Pedagogy and Performance from The Pennsylvania State University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from West Virginia University. His performance interest includes classical piano and jazz.