ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s nursing program is now accepting students for the Spring 2023 semester.

The Higher Learning Commission’s Institutional Actions Council reviewed the program and approved Concord’s request to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at a meeting on October 3, 2022.

Applicants can apply for three different nursing tracks, which consist of a Four Year Traditional BSN; BA/BS to BSN; and an online RN to BSN. Whatever path the students decide to go, Concord University is prepared to help them achieve their goal of becoming a nurse.

According to the University, their mission for the BSN program is to prepare competent, professional, compassionate nursing graduates that will stay dedicated to quality and caring patient-centered care and leadership throughout any type of population in order to improve the lives of our students and communities across the region and beyond.

The nursing faculty at Concord University have more than 100 years of combined nursing experience in all areas of nursing care, that fulfill all topics of nursing administration and nursing education.

Concord University has had the privilege to build this program based on the demands of nursing today, including courses on pandemic response and rural health care needs. With all the generous support and grants, Concord University has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, including three Anatomage tables and an Echo Healthcare Immersive classroom.

Not only will this technology provide a state-of-the-art educational opportunity for our nursing students, but other departments as well.

For more information about Concord University’s Department of Nursing, visit the university website at concord.edu/nursing.