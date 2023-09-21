ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Jesse Ratcliffe, Director of Music and Organist for All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick, Maryland will be giving a carillon concert at Concord University.

The concert is free for the public, no tickets necessary, and those who attend are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from under the covered walkway at University Point or from the lawn in front of Marsh Hall.

The event will include music that the public is likely to be familiar with and enjoy. After the event, Jesse will be available to talk with the public about the program and the instrument.

Jesse is from Hinton, graduated from Concord University in 2010, and studied at Shenandoah Conservatory, Westminster Choir College, and the North American Carillon School. He was a Carillonneur at the Luray Singing Tower in Luray, VA for seven seasons, and most recently as Carillonneur for McMurry University.

Out of the 185 in the United States, West Virginia’s only true grand carillon is housed at Concord University. The instrument has 48-bells, with the largest one weighing approximately 4,000 pounds, and is located on top of Marsh Hall. Former Concord University President, the late Dr. Joseph F. Marsh, provided the funding needed for the instrument and the organ endowment.

For more information about the concert, or to schedule a tour of the carillon, contact Dr. Jacob Womack by email at jwomack@concord.edu or by phone at 304-384-5306.