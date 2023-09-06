ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – September is National Recovery Month. Concord University utilized this month to spread awareness about mental health and how to process stress.

The university welcomed organizations such as Southern Highlands and Community Connections to help spread the word.

The West Virginia collegiate recovery network hosted the event.

“September is recovery month, so we are celebrating the month across the nation. But’ we’re also combining it with stress awareness that’s why we invited Southern Highlands and Community Connections here today,” said Brandon Whitehouse, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist.

Demonstrations on how to administer naloxone were available for students to view.

The motto of the event was “recovery is for everyone.” Organizers say that means every person – every family and every community.