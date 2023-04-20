GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s Dr. Joseph L. Allen was named the 2022 Faculty Merit Foundation’s Professor of the Year winner.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, the award was presented to Dr. Allen on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, during a banquet in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston.

I’m honored to be the recipient of the 2022 Faculty Merit Foundation Professor of the Year. West Virginia colleges and universities have some incredibly talented faculty that rival the best in any state. Concord provides an incredible array of opportunities, and I’m fortunate to be able to contribute to programs that help our students succeed. Dr. Joseph L. Allen, Concord University Professor of Geology

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in geological sciences from Michigan State University in 1988, Dr. Allen received his master’s degree in geology from East Carolina University in 1990. He got his doctoral degree in geological sciences from the University of Kentucky in 1994.

Dr. Allen has taught geology courses in both basic and advanced levels, and currently serves as chair of the CU Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, a title that he has served in the past.

In addition to this year’s award, Dr. Allen was presented with CU’s Faculty Scholarship and Creativity Award in 2009, and the University of Kentucky’s Chevron Fellowship in 1993. He was also the featured scientist in “Leading Undergraduates to the Edge of Science” (The Neuron, West Virginia Journal of Science and Research) in 2012.

Throughout his time at Concord, he has become both a respected and loved professor by both his students and colleagues, and it shows after being awarded this honorable title.