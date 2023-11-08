ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord University Office of Veterans and The Center for Veteran Student Success will be hosting an event in honor of Veterans Day.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Concord University in the chapel at University Point. Brian Henry will be a guest speaker at the event.

Brian Henry served as a telecommunications specialist in the US Army, DOD Contractor specializing in Naval communications, and now serves as the Veterans Experience Officer at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

After the speaking event, those who attend are invited to the Pais Fellowship Hall at University Point for lunch at noon.