ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — On February 9, 2023, award winning hip-hop artist and TEDx speaker, Shaun Boothe, will be coming to the ballroom of the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center at Concord University.

Boothe is also the creator of ‘The Unauthorized Biography Series’, which is a musical project that tells the stories of cultural icons through rap songs. The songs will be accompanied by videos used to show the legacy of the figure being rapped about.

Boothe’s mission is to perform a section of these biographies and then discuss and help his peers learn the life lessons from each icon.

With more than ten years of experience in the music industry, Boothe has collaborated with artists from Snoop Dogg and Lauryn Hill, to Kendrick Lamar. He was also featured on Forbes.com, MTV, TEDx, and Amnesty International. He tours the U.S. speaking to middle schools, high schools, college campuses, and performing arts centers.

This event is free to the public and all are welcomed to attend.