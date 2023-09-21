ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — After nine years, Concord University’s Run for Heroes 5k race returns with colorful twist.

The race will have the traditional challenges of a 5k while also having the opportunity to help support student veterans at Concord University, and red and blue color clouds will be a new addition to the race.

The race will be held at Callaghan Stadium on the Concord University campus on Saturday October 7, 2023. Registration for the event starts at 8:00 a.m. and the race will start at 9:00 a.m. Before the race starts, there will be a moment of silence to honor fallen soldiers and injured veterans. Those who pre-register before September 23, 2023 will get a discounted rate and will receive a t-shirt.

The race will help Veterans that attend Concord University through the Concord Office of Veterans Services.

Student veterans are often non-traditional, juggling a family, work, and school. The OVS assists veterans and their dependents in all facets of higher education, from application and academics to financial and social support. Dr. George Williams | CU Veterans Advocate

The race will follow the original course that was used nine years ago, that is meant to have a challenging but fun atmosphere. The course difficulties honor the sacrifices and hard work that US military personnel endure. Winners of the race will receive medals and prizes.

More information about the race can be found by contacting Andrew Barbera, Director of Intramural Sports at wbarbera@concord.edu or by calling 304-384-6347.