ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — At 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 9, 2023, there will be an open poetry reading in memory of former English Professor, Dr. Delilah O’Haynes in the President’s Room of Marsh Library.

Dr. O’Haynes passed away on August 18, 2023. During her time at Concord University, she taught creative writing for 30 years, and was a part of creating the arts magazine Reflexes, co-founding the Sexual Assault Response Team, and the Women and Gender Studies group.

Library Associate and former poetry student of Dr. O’Haynes, Jon Bolt, helped plan the open poetry reading in memory of Dr. O’Haynes. Anyone is welcome to attend the reading, and can read a poem by Dr. O’Haynes, or a poem she would like. Those who attend do not have to read a poem, but they are welcome to come and listen.

For more information and details about the poetry reading, contact Michelle Gompf at mgompf@concord.edu or 304-384-6085.