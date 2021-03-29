COVID-19 testing declining locally and nationally

RIDGEWOOD, WV (WOWK) — As more Americans line up for the COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 testing is declining.

On Sunday in Nicholas County, a COVID-19 testing site saw no one show up. Iael Palermo was stationed outside of Ridgewood City Hall. Palermo is what you would call a ‘one-man-coronavirus-testing-team,’ operating out of his car.

Palermo, like others with the Mount Hope Fire Department and EMS, was contracted by the state to conduct COVID-19 testing in more rural communities like Ridgewood, where large teams like the National Guard are not needed.

“At the same time people here also want to get tested, and maybe going to a more populated area is not the best choice for them,” he said.

But on Sunday the rain got the best of everyone.

“We haven’t really had anybody, but I’m hoping that in the time that I’m here I can hopefully test somebody just so that we could get some more numbers out about this whole situation,” he said.

But it is not just in rural communities where people are not going out to get tested. Nationally, COVID-19 tests declined by 35 percent since mid-January according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Health experts, however, are still advising people to get tested for COVID-19 to prevent outbreaks, even as they wait in between vaccinations.

You can find COVID-19 testing clinics here.