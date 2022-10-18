BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – One business in Mercer County showed their appreciation to local veterans with a warm meal.

The Craft Library in Bluefield passed out free lunches to any former servicemembers who wanted one on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

They served more than 70 hot meals to veterans, and the event was sponsored by the Friends of Craft Library.

Library director Eva McGuire says it was very meaningful to her to give back to veterans because she was raised in a military family.

“My dad was a veteran,” McGuire told 59News. “He’s since passed away. I’m an Army brat and we traveled around a lot. And you saw firsthand how much veterans sacrifice.”

The lunches consisted of sandwiches on a croissant, chips, fresh fruit, potato salad and homemade cookies.