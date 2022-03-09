BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia Board of Education met today, March 9, 2022 and recognized the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools in the state.

Crescent Elementary Principal Theresa Lewis receives the Blue Ribbon Award from the West Virginia Board of Education

During the West Virginia Board of Education meeting, the board recognized the 2021 West Virginia National Blue Ribbon Schools. The three schools winning the awards were:

Crescent Elementary School (Raleigh County Schools)

Criss Elementary School (Wood County Schools)

Rock Branch Elementary School (Putnam County Schools)

The BOE Congratulated each of these schools for creating safe, welcoming school communities with exemplary teaching and learning.