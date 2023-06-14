ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– As a part of Alderson’s last day of their 4th of July Celebration, the town will be hosting their Alderson Independence Day Car Show.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023, is a day of celebration for our nation’s independence, and what is something that reflects American culture? Cool cars.

According to greenbrierwv.com, the Tahoe Farm Club will be hosting this annual car show at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church lot in Alderson. If you would like to register your own sweet ride, registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with all classes of cars and trucks welcome to join.

The show itself will start at 10 a.m., and other goodies like concessions, a 50/50 raffle, music, door prizes, and more will be available for your pleasure.

For more information on the car show, visit the Tahoe Farm Club Facebook page and get ready to cruise red, white, and blue style.