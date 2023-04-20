GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting three separate culinary classes for the next three months.

According to officials with Tamarack, these classes are designed to help people master cooking techniques regarding pickles, local butcher meats, and canning tactics. This event will have one two-hour class per month for the months of April, May, and June.

Class Times:

Crispy, Crunchy Pickles – Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Become a Meat Maven – Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Can It! – Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

So, if you want to master theses techniques, come on down to the Tamarack for culinary fun!

For more information, visit tamarackwv.com.