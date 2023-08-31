CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Daniel Vineyards will be hosting an event.

The 4th Annual Craft Beverage Festival will start from 12:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and will have a variety of different vendors, wine tastings, a craft beer garden, and live entertainment. Pets and coolers are not permitted, but participants are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Admission is $20.00 per person and is an event for only 21 years and older. A commemorative wine glass will be given upon admission.

The schedule for live music is as followed:

  • 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. – Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle & Clinton Scott
  • 2:00 P.M. 4:00 P.M. – Whiskey & Wine with Jessica Hypes & Joshua Winebrenner
  • 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. – Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns

Appearing at the event this year are:

  • Daniel Vineyards from Crab Orchard, WV
  • Kirkwood Winery from Summersville, WV
  • Stone Road Vineyard from Elizabeth, WV
  • Sophisticated Hound from Princeton, WV
  • Weathered Ground Brewery from Ghent, WV
  • Big Timber Brewing Company from Elkins, WV
  • Free Folk Brewery from Fayetteville, WV
  • Bridge Brew Works from Fayetteville, WV

Food vendors appearing at the event this year are:

  • Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering
  • Fish Frenzy
  • The Noshery

Craft vendors appearing at the event this year are:

  • Auntie E’s with Erica Bowden
  • Scentsy with Angela Stafford
  • Ceramics artist Christina Anderson
  • Artist Frank and Diane Salzano
  • Color Street Nails with Barbara Liedl
  • Teresa Gail Designs by Teresa Young
  • Uniquely Yours by Erika Bell
  • So-Lux Candles by Ray Shackleford

More vendors are expected to be participating in this event as well. For more information, please contact Chad Fox at 304-252-9750.