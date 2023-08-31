CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Daniel Vineyards will be hosting an event.
The 4th Annual Craft Beverage Festival will start from 12:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and will have a variety of different vendors, wine tastings, a craft beer garden, and live entertainment. Pets and coolers are not permitted, but participants are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Admission is $20.00 per person and is an event for only 21 years and older. A commemorative wine glass will be given upon admission.
The schedule for live music is as followed:
- 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. – Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle & Clinton Scott
- 2:00 P.M. 4:00 P.M. – Whiskey & Wine with Jessica Hypes & Joshua Winebrenner
- 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. – Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns
Appearing at the event this year are:
- Daniel Vineyards from Crab Orchard, WV
- Kirkwood Winery from Summersville, WV
- Stone Road Vineyard from Elizabeth, WV
- Sophisticated Hound from Princeton, WV
- Weathered Ground Brewery from Ghent, WV
- Big Timber Brewing Company from Elkins, WV
- Free Folk Brewery from Fayetteville, WV
- Bridge Brew Works from Fayetteville, WV
Food vendors appearing at the event this year are:
- Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering
- Fish Frenzy
- The Noshery
Craft vendors appearing at the event this year are:
- Auntie E’s with Erica Bowden
- Scentsy with Angela Stafford
- Ceramics artist Christina Anderson
- Artist Frank and Diane Salzano
- Color Street Nails with Barbara Liedl
- Teresa Gail Designs by Teresa Young
- Uniquely Yours by Erika Bell
- So-Lux Candles by Ray Shackleford
More vendors are expected to be participating in this event as well. For more information, please contact Chad Fox at 304-252-9750.