CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Daniel Vineyards will be hosting an event.

The 4th Annual Craft Beverage Festival will start from 12:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and will have a variety of different vendors, wine tastings, a craft beer garden, and live entertainment. Pets and coolers are not permitted, but participants are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Admission is $20.00 per person and is an event for only 21 years and older. A commemorative wine glass will be given upon admission.

The schedule for live music is as followed:

12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. – Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle & Clinton Scott

2:00 P.M. 4:00 P.M. – Whiskey & Wine with Jessica Hypes & Joshua Winebrenner

4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. – Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns

Appearing at the event this year are:

Daniel Vineyards from Crab Orchard, WV

Kirkwood Winery from Summersville, WV

Stone Road Vineyard from Elizabeth, WV

Sophisticated Hound from Princeton, WV

Weathered Ground Brewery from Ghent, WV

Big Timber Brewing Company from Elkins, WV

Free Folk Brewery from Fayetteville, WV

Bridge Brew Works from Fayetteville, WV

Food vendors appearing at the event this year are:

Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering

Fish Frenzy

The Noshery

Craft vendors appearing at the event this year are:

Auntie E’s with Erica Bowden

Scentsy with Angela Stafford

Ceramics artist Christina Anderson

Artist Frank and Diane Salzano

Color Street Nails with Barbara Liedl

Teresa Gail Designs by Teresa Young

Uniquely Yours by Erika Bell

So-Lux Candles by Ray Shackleford

More vendors are expected to be participating in this event as well. For more information, please contact Chad Fox at 304-252-9750.