Darius Stills named Bednarik Award National Player of the Week

The honors keep rolling in for West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills after his multi-sack game against Baylor.

The Maxwell Football Club announced that the Fairmont native was named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week after he amassed four tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Mountaineers’ win against the Bears.

Darius Stills celebrates after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)

Stills is currently on the Chuck Bednarik award Watch List, which is awarded each year to the top defensive player in college football.

This is not the first nod Stills has received for his dominating performance. He was also named the co-defensive player of the week by the Big 12 Conference, while also getting voted Gold and Blue Nation’s player of the game by fans.

His showing on Saturday is just another instance of his strong form against Baylor. In Waco last season, Stills had eight tackles and 3 sacks as the Mountaineers fell to the 12th-ranked Bears.