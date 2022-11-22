BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The holiday known as Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday following Thanksgiving where after the three largest shopping holidays, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, you give back to balance the personal shopping.

This Giving Tuesday the only animal shelter in Raleigh County, Humane Society of Raleigh County, are asking for donations to help their furry friends. These donations help keep the animals fed, medicated and completely taken care of until they meet their forever home.

Popular items on the wish list include: dog food, cat food, dog treats, cat treats, cat litter, flea and tick medication, leashes and collars, dog crates and pet carriers, cat toys, blankets, sheets, towels and office cleaning supplies. For a more detailed list of donation items visit the HSRC’s wish list.