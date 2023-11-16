BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was confirmed that the dead body of a 31-year-old man was found at the entrance to the Lowe’s location in Beckley.

According to the Beckley Police Department, there was nothing suspicious about the death and no foul play is suspected. The identity of the man has not been released.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston to determine a cause of death.

No more details were released at this time.

