BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Detectives with the Beckley Police Department are investigating a dead body that was reportedly found at a Beckley hotel.

Raleigh County dispatchers confirmed a dead body was found at the Travelodge on Harper Road in the Beckley area. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Details remain limited at this time. The investigation remains active.

Stick with 59News as we gather more information.