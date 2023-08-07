CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A dead body was reportedly found in the Crab Orchard area of Raleigh County on Monday, August 7, 2023.

According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched the Crab Orchard area for a report of a dead body being found. Once on scene, deputies were able to locate the body near a gas well in the surrounding area.

The remains were determined to belong to an unidentified man.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation and possible identification.

While no foul play is suspected and the death does not seem suspicious, the investigation remains active.

Stick with 59News while we gather additional updates.