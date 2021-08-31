Deputies: Fayette County man found dead in Summersville Lake after accidental drowning

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The body of a man from Fayette County was identified at Summersville Lake.

On Monday, August 30, 2021, Robert Johnston, 59, of Page, was fishing in the Salmon Run area of Summersville Lake. Mr. Johnston went into the lake and was unable to get out. According to Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputies, he disappeared under the water by the time help arrived.

Dive teams with Summersville Fire Department and Kesslers Cross Lanes Fire Department immediately searched for Johnston once on scene. During the morning hours of Tuesday, August 31, 2021, search and rescue teams found Johnston’s body and he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected.

Additional help was provided by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Jan Care Ambulance, RediCare Ambulance, WVDNR, Dive Team Members, and Air Evac. This incident remains under investigation.