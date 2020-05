CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Kanawha County. The shooting was reported on the 400 block of Lick Branch in the Cross Lanes area at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Details are limited at this time. Dispatchers said one person is dead and a suspect was detained.

We will provide more information on this story as new details become available.