GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, a Deputy took an oath to return back to the force for the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Billy W. Mitchell, Jr. had worked within the Sheriff’s Office before he decided to work for the US Park Service.

“We are pleased to welcome Billy back to our ranks. He will be a great addition to the department and will serve the citizens of Greenbrier County well,” said Chief Deputy Bart Baker.

Deputy Mitchell originally served with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office for seven years during his first stint.