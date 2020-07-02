Destination West Virginia: Oglebay Resort

WHEELING, WV (West Virginia Tonight) — In 1900, Earl Oglebay bought 25 acres from his mother-in-law.

The Cleveland industrialist spared no expense, turning it into a beautiful country estate and model farm. He died in 1926, but he willed his estate to the people of Wheeling for public recreation. Now, more than half a million people come to Oglebay Resort each year.

Oglebay Resort now spans 2,000 acres and offers exceptional overnight accommodations at the lodge — a world-class spa with every amenity, rustic cabins in a wooded setting, and three golf courses from a par three for beginners to Speidel.

“It’s a championship level course. The one thing that’s nice about it is we have five sets of tees on both golf courses so it allows whatever level player to find the yardage that’s applicable to their golf game.” Danny Acherman, general manager, golf operations.

The 35-acre Good Zoo features zebras, ostriches, cheetahs, the largest porcupines on the planet, and more.

“Our red pandas, our snow leopards, the kangaroo and the wallaby walkthrough. And we brought back an old favorite, the red wolves, so we’re part of that breeding program which is really special because it’s such a rare species. There’s only 40 left in the wild.” Dr. Joe Greathouse, executive director of the Good Zoo

The resort also has a lot to do on the sparkling waters of Schenk Lake.

“We offer pedal boats, aquacycles, single-person or two-person kayaks, we offer fishing.” Mike Potts, operations director of Oglebay Resort

A few steps away you’ll find miniature golf for all ages and the “aerial challenge,” a rope course with nine different platforms.

“You can always top it off with some kirke’s ice cream down here at the boathouse,” Potts said.

“You can do the walking trails, the hiking trails, the zoo, the playgrounds, the lake, there’s just so much to do for everybody.” Rodney Haley, executive vice president of operations at Oglebay Resort.

Some of the resort’s other attractions include the mansion museum, the garden center and arboretum, a bistro and a huge swimming pool in a historic setting. There’s also the world-class dining and riding stables.

During the holidays, Oglebay Resort is transformed into the winter festival of lights, drawing a quarter million visitors a year for more than 30 years.