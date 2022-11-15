LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week.

The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be available for Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summers counties.

Interviews will be held for the following positions: Child Protective Services Worker, Child Protective Services Worker Trainee, Social Service Worker 3, Economic Service Worker, Economic Service Worker Trainee.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities. Interested applicants may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-389-6058.