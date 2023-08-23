CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources wants to remind West Virginians about the available support for children in foster care.

“Foster care families provide critical support to West Virginia children and youth, and these resources can help them address potential financial concerns so that they can continue their important work,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps provide benefits to families so they can get food. Additional benefits are also available through other programs such as WV WORKS.

Applications for SNAP and WV WORKS are available here or at your nearest DHHR county office.

Foster parents that work or are still in school can also qualify for help with child care costs.

Foster families can also find more support through Family Support Centers. Services may vary in each of these locations. Foster families can also use Mission WV for to help with legal and financial assistance.

If interested in foster care opportunities and would like more information, please contact Mission WV at 866-CALL-MWV.