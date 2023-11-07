PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Diabetes Education class will be held by WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital’s Education Department.

The class will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the PCH Education Department at 184 Springhaven Drive, Princeton, located behind Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center Princeton Clinic.

The Diabetes Education class will cover topics such as diabetes management, diabetes medications, diabetes and the body, and diabetes nutrition. The class will be led by Constance Saunders, RN, BSN, MS, CCM, and samples of food that people with diabetes can have will be provided by the WVU Extension Office.

To find out more information and/or to register for the class, call 304-487-7642 or 304-487-7074.