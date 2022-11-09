BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) – Dinosaurs are coming to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center this weekend.

Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun on the weekend of November 11 and 12, 2022. For two days only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features the newest addition to prehistoric fun: baby dinosaurs which any guests can interact with!

As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages can enjoy a variety of activities like:

Experiencing the thrill of a realistic fossil search

Racing in Jurassic jeeps

Bouncing around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses

Riding your favorite dinosaurs, and more!

The best part is that the whole family will get to enjoy live entertainment!

This event runs November 12 & 13. Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours.

Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. To guarantee admission, tickets are able to be purchased online in advance.

Each child’s admission to the event will include unlimited activities. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Additional activity tickets may need to be purchased at the event.

The Schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 29 9:00 am–8:00 pm

Sunday, October 30 9:00 am–7:00 pm

For more than 20 years, Pinnacle Productions Group has delivered over 1,000 shows across ten different industries, including family entertainment. These shows have attracted over 5 million attendees.