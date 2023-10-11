BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Services will have a Full-Scale Disaster Exercise in Beckley.

The exercise will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at the Beckley Health Care Center at 100 Heartland Drive in Beckley at around 9:00 a.m. and will be finished at approximately 12:00 p.m.

People traveling in the area will see a large number of emergency vehicles, and drivers are asked to yield to the emergency vehicles in the area, especially due to how often they will be entering and exiting the highway.

The exercise is routine, and not something to be concerned about.

For more information contact Tabitha Horn, Emergency Management Planner by email at tabitha.horn@raleigh911.org or by phone at 304-255-0911.