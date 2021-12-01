Division of Forestry fighting brush fire in Fayette County

Page, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry responded to a brush fire burning in Fayette County Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
The fire located near Page in Fayette County is around 35 acres. The fire was first reported around 8:30 last night. The Forestry Service decided not to respond to the fire until daylight out of an abundance of caution, but they began fighting the fire at sunrise.
According to Chris White of the Division of Forestry, no local firefighters were called in to help the Forestry Service fight the fire.