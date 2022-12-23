BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Holidays may be a stressful time for many families, with expectations creating a list of worries, from bad weather to credit card debt.

A Beckley psychiatrist tells parents to stop feeling guilty this Christmas if they aren’t able to buy the most expensive gifts for their kids. Dr. Ahmed Faheem of Appalachian Psychiatric Services said time with a child, spent watching a favorite TV show or movie or cooking a child’s favorite meal, makes the holiday more meaningful.

He said the same is true for adults on the shopping list.

“It doesn’t have to be materialistic and expensive all the time,” advised Faheem. “Just know who you are spending the holidays with, what their likes and dislikes are, and you can make it a good time.”

Faheem said travelers who are stressed by bad weather should hope for the best and have a plan for worst-case scenarios.