Doege lands on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

The Big 12 Conference landed 11 representatives on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, including West Virginia University quarterback Jarett Doege.



The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. The nominee must also meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List will be narrowed from 16 semifinalists to 5 finalists.

A group of broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners will select the 2020 award winner at the end of the football season. A player may be eligible to win the award even if they do not appear on the initial list.



Big 12 Representatives:

Charlie Brewer, Baylor, QB

Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State, RB

Malik Knowles, Kansas State, WR

Charleston Rambo, Oklahoma, WR

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, WR

Taye Barber, TCU, WR

Max Duggan, TCU, QB

Sam Ehlinger, Texas, QB

Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, QB

SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech, RB

Jarret Doege, West Virginia, QB