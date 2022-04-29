WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County authorities are looking for the driver of a truck who hit a West Virginia Division of Highways flagger while he was working.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Craig Howell was working in Weston at the intersection of US 119/US 33 and Court Avenue when he was hit by a truck. WVDOH State Safety Officer Shane Hudnall said that the truck ran through a red warning light before hitting Howell.

According to the release, the driver had stopped to tell workers that he hadn’t seen Howell, before he hopped back in his vehicle and fled the scene. The incident took place at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Howell was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries to his leg.

Authorities are now looking for the truck driver responsible for the accident. The truck in question is a late model black pickup truck that may have damage from the accident. Anyone with information can contact the Weston Police Department.

“This is a perfect example as to why it is imperative to pay attention in work zones. Road work can be performed at any time day or night. Thanks to the quick reaction of our employee, he wasn’t severely injured. WVDOH State Safety Officer Shane Hudnall

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, 61 workers have been killed in work zone accidents over the years. And last year, 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones killed five people and injured more than 300.